Morgan Stanley Cuts SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Price Target to $17.00

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 107.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SOPHiA Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of SOPH opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. SOPHiA Genetics has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29.

SOPHiA Genetics ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 168.10%. On average, research analysts predict that SOPHiA Genetics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOPH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,418,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,314,000. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

About SOPHiA Genetics

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

