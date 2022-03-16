Morgan Stanley Lowers Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Price Target to €57.00

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €60.00 ($65.93) to €57.00 ($62.64) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Publicis Groupe to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($74.73) to €63.00 ($69.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($71.43) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.99.

Shares of PUBGY stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

