MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from MotorCycle’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.95, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.65.

About MotorCycle

MotorCycle Holdings Limited owns and operates motorcycle dealerships in Australia. It operates in two segments, Motorcycle Retailing and Motorcycle Accessories Wholesaling. The company is involved in the sale of new motorcycles, used motorcycles, accessories and parts, and mechanical protection plan contracts; wholesaling and retailing of motorcycle accessories; and finance, insurance, and warranty activities, as well as servicing and repair of motorcycles.

