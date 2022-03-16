Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $346,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $8.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $336.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,662,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,400,289. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $307.39 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $353.25 and its 200 day moving average is $372.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

