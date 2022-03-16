Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 175,000 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 175,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $5,181,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 14th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $1,202,012.88.
- On Monday, February 28th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $509,914.76.
- On Friday, February 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 179,063 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $5,371,890.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 7,430 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $230,627.20.
- On Friday, February 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $5,610,466.87.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 103,277 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $3,310,027.85.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 72,225 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $2,328,534.00.
- On Monday, January 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 47,295 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,263.75.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00.
- On Monday, January 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00.
Shares of THRY opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.23. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
THRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.09.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Thryv by 273.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,891,000 after buying an additional 1,600,322 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Thryv by 288.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 69,136 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Thryv by 353.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 154,908 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Thryv by 443.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.
Thryv Company Profile (Get Rating)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
