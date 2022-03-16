Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 175,000 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 175,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $5,181,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $1,202,012.88.

On Monday, February 28th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $509,914.76.

On Friday, February 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 179,063 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $5,371,890.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 7,430 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $230,627.20.

On Friday, February 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $5,610,466.87.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 103,277 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $3,310,027.85.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 72,225 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $2,328,534.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 47,295 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,263.75.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00.

Shares of THRY opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.23. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. Thryv had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 88.76%. Thryv’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

THRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Thryv by 273.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,891,000 after buying an additional 1,600,322 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Thryv by 288.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 69,136 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Thryv by 353.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 154,908 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Thryv by 443.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

