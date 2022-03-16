Mullen Automotive Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 174,485 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,266% compared to the typical volume of 12,774 call options.
MULN opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33. Mullen Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
In related news, CEO David Michery sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $116,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 84.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Mullen Automotive (Get Rating)
Mullen Automotive Inc operates a Southern California-based electric vehicle company that operates in various verticals of businesses focused within the automotive industry. It operate synergistic businesses: CarHub, a digital platform that leverages artificial intelligence to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling and owning a car, and Mullen Energy, a division focused on advancing battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mullen Automotive (MULN)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.