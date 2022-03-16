Mullen Automotive Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 174,485 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,266% compared to the typical volume of 12,774 call options.

MULN opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33. Mullen Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

In related news, CEO David Michery sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $116,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 84.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,020,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Inc operates a Southern California-based electric vehicle company that operates in various verticals of businesses focused within the automotive industry. It operate synergistic businesses: CarHub, a digital platform that leverages artificial intelligence to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling and owning a car, and Mullen Energy, a division focused on advancing battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

