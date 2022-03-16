Multiplier (MXX) Hits One Day Volume of $210.00

Multiplier (MXX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Multiplier has a total market cap of $716,484.89 and $210.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00045754 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.91 or 0.06684004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,108.33 or 0.99965262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00040138 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 186,586,282 coins and its circulating supply is 136,802,188 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars.

