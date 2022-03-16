MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the February 13th total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVBF traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.03. 314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,297. MVB Financial has a 1 year low of $30.87 and a 1 year high of $45.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $484.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $36.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. On average, analysts predict that MVB Financial will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MVB Financial by 145.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 113.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 278,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MVB Financial in the second quarter worth $162,000. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

