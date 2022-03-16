Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the February 13th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,072,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MYCOF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 975,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,751. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. Mydecine Innovations Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $2.20.

About Mydecine Innovations Group

Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc operates as a life sciences company dedicated to the development and commercialization of adaptive pathway medicines, natural health products and digital health solutions. It encompasses three companies: Mindleap Health, Mydecine Health Sciences, and NeuroPharm Inc The Mindleap Health is an advanced digital health platform that helps people connect with mental health specialists who can empower them to thrive and develop habits for a healthy mind.

