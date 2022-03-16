Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the February 13th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,072,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MYCOF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 975,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,751. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. Mydecine Innovations Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $2.20.
About Mydecine Innovations Group (Get Rating)
