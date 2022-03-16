Myomo, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Myomo in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Myomo’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Myomo had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 68.58%.

MYO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Myomo stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. Myomo has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myomo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,139,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Myomo by 91,945.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 98,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myomo by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 19,042 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

