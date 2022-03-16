National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Bought by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.51. The company had a trading volume of 24,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,585. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 140.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

