NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) PT Lowered to GBX 230

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.51) to GBX 230 ($2.99) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

NWG has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.77) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($4.03) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.64) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.87.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NYSE:NWG opened at $5.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.31.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 6.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the third quarter worth $67,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.