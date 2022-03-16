NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Declares — Dividend of $0.20

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2039 per share on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.08.
NWG opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13.
NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently commented on NWG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.90) to GBX 315 ($4.10) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.51) to GBX 230 ($2.99) in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.90) to GBX 350 ($4.55) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.64) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.87.
NatWest Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.
