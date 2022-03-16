NCC Group (LON:NCC) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

NCC Group (LON:NCC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NCC. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.03) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NCC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 327.67 ($4.26).

Shares of LON:NCC opened at GBX 188.40 ($2.45) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47. The company has a market cap of £583.69 million and a P/E ratio of 62.60. NCC Group has a 52 week low of GBX 162.80 ($2.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 348 ($4.53). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 197.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 240.53.

In other news, insider Julie Chakraverty bought 9,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £18,475.60 ($24,025.49). Also, insider Adam Palser bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($70,221.07).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

