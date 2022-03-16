Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNI. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Nelnet stock opened at $84.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a current ratio of 57.43. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $99.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.85.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $394.49 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.41%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $48,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

