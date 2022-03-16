New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) Short Interest Down 26.1% in February

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the February 13th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,756,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

New Generation Consumer Group stock traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.01. 913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,608. New Generation Consumer Group has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.01 and a 200 day moving average of 0.01.

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc is a metal and mining company, which engages in the provision of rare metals. It offers lithium, gold, and silver. The company was founded in February, 1989 and is headquartered in Oviedo, FL.

