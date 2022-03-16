Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 115 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $326.57 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $288.78 and a 1 year high of $374.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.96.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.