Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $107,000 Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 144.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 110.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 34,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the third quarter worth about $636,000.

REMX stock opened at $97.43 on Wednesday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $126.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.07.

