Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $151,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $338,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 241,452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,865 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 72,721 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $119.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $188.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.59.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

