Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after acquiring an additional 280,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,197,312,000 after acquiring an additional 164,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Broadcom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after acquiring an additional 436,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $980,300,000 after acquiring an additional 406,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Broadcom by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $792,221,000 after acquiring an additional 117,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 261 shares of company stock valued at $159,005. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $592.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $584.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $561.45. The firm has a market cap of $242.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

