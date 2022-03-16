Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,164 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in C3.ai by 61,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 288.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

AI opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.06. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $88.42.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

