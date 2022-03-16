NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Major Shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc Sells 454,600 Shares

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $3,886,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:NEX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.45. 4,824,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,493. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEX. TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

