NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Stock Price Down 3.4% After Insider Selling

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.4% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.16. 49,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,613,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Specifically, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $3,886,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,666. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 78.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 27,783 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 120,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 138,675.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 44,376 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

