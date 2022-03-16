Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Director Morris Prychidny Acquires 23,500 Shares of Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) Director Morris Prychidny bought 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 748,103 shares in the company, valued at C$628,406.52.

Morris Prychidny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 27th, Morris Prychidny bought 11,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,370.00.

Shares of TSE NHK opened at C$0.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$65.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.82. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$1.35.

Several research firms have weighed in on NHK. Laurentian Bank of Canada began coverage on Nighthawk Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.75 target price on the stock. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on Nighthawk Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$3.75 price target on Nighthawk Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

