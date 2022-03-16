Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.11. Approximately 115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nippon Paint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Nippon Paint alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management and strategies of its group companies that is involved in the manufacture and sale of paints and fine chemicals. It offers automotive and industrial-use coatings and trade-use paints. It also provides surface treatments and fine chemical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.