NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

OTCMKTS NNGPF remained flat at $$45.63 during trading hours on Wednesday. 125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680. NN Group has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $60.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.98.

NN Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

