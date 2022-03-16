NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives $49.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.40.

NNGRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NN Group from €52.50 ($57.69) to €56.50 ($62.09) in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNGRY opened at $23.47 on Friday. NN Group has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.50.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

