None (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of None (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) were down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.40 and last traded at $49.41. Approximately 421,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 582,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.45.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.93.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in None stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in None (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 88,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of None at the end of the most recent quarter.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on None (VUSB)
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for None Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for None and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.