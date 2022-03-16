Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Buys $44,990.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIMGet Rating) Director Karl L. Hanneman acquired 1,000 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $44,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NRIM traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.21. 682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,391. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $268.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $31.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 15.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 11.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.