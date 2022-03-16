Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Buys $44,990.00 in Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) Director Karl L. Hanneman acquired 1,000 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $44,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NRIM traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.21. 682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,391. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $268.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $31.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 15.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 11.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.