Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Northwest Bancshares worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 60.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NWBI stock opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

