Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

NWN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.18. 298,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day moving average is $47.96. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 75.39%.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 22,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Natural (Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.