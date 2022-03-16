Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Nutrien by 25.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,113 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 1.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,905,000 after buying an additional 170,619 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Nutrien by 5.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,137,000 after acquiring an additional 534,023 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Nutrien by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,219,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,201,000 after acquiring an additional 563,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,756,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,061,000 after buying an additional 45,401 shares in the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR stock traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,187,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.68. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

