Nuvectis Pharma Inc’s Quiet Period Will Expire on March 16th (NASDAQ:NVCT)

Nuvectis Pharma’s (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 16th. Nuvectis Pharma had issued 3,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $16,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Nuvectis Pharma’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

NVCT stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. Nuvectis Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

In other Nuvectis Pharma news, CEO Ron Bentsur bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Nuvectis Pharma Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology. Nuvectis Pharma Inc is based in Fort Lee, NJ.

