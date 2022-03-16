Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JGH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 23,092 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 431,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 42,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,144. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $16.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

