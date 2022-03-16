Occidental Petroleum Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.98.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

NYSE OXY opened at $54.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 114,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 30,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $453,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.