Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OXY. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $54.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average is $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $59.60.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $666,054,000 after buying an additional 3,123,792 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,386,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $648,978,000 after purchasing an additional 394,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 421,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $259,572,000 after purchasing an additional 444,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,233 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

