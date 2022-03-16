ON (NYSE:ONON) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.04

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.04 and last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 7162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Williams Financial Group raised shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,329,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

