ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. ONE Group Hospitality updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of STKS opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $340.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 2.52. ONE Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44.

In related news, Director Eugene M. Bullis purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 16,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 103,062 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 50.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on STKS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

