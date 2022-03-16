ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. ONE Group Hospitality updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of STKS opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $340.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 2.52. ONE Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44.
In related news, Director Eugene M. Bullis purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have issued reports on STKS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.
ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.
