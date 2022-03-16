ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Raised by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 218.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,301,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,174,000 after buying an additional 301,765 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,384,000 after purchasing an additional 419,358 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 163.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,316,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,333,000 after purchasing an additional 293,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 20.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,260,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,073,000 after purchasing an additional 375,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

Shares of OKE opened at $64.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $69.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.31%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

