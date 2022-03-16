ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $64.66. 3,199,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,976. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $69.90. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.01.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OKE. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

