ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OKE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.29.

ONEOK stock opened at $64.26 on Tuesday. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $69.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.31%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

