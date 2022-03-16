Only1 Tops One Day Trading Volume of $539,933.00 (LIKE)

Only1 (LIKE) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Only1 has a total market cap of $7.26 million and approximately $539,933.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Only1 has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Only1 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0827 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00034868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00103571 BTC.

Only1 Coin Profile

Only1 (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,755,617 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

