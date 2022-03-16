Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Short Interest Update

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:OPWEF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.25. 12,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,220. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26. Opawica Explorations has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.54.
About Opawica Explorations
