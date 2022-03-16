Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Short Interest Update

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:OPWEF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.25. 12,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,220. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26. Opawica Explorations has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.54.

Opawica Explorations, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. Its projects include Arrowhead, Bazooka East, Bazooka West, TKL Teck, and McWatters Property. The company was founded on September 17, 1975 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

