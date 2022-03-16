OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

OPTN has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of OPTN opened at $2.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.54. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $4.03.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of OptiNose by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 22,797 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

