Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 275,982 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,149,767 shares.The stock last traded at $33.31 and had previously closed at $35.83.

OGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.56.

The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion and a PE ratio of 6.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.32.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 411.54%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,137,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 48,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 27,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

