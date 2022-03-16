Orient Walt Achieves Market Capitalization of $708,172.98 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (HTDF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last week, Orient Walt has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $708,172.98 and $23,504.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00045147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.60 or 0.06674229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,012.17 or 1.00034013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00039968 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

