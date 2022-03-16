Origo Partners (LON:OPP) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Origo Partners PLC (LON:OPP – Get Rating) shares traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). 206,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,487,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £538,120.50 and a PE ratio of -0.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.00 per share. This represents a yield of 56.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Origo Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early venture, mid venture, late venture, growth-stage and green-field investments, and resource acquisitions. It invests in pre-IPO and IPO opportunities; expansion stage; and special situations and co-investments; and PIPE's and spin-offs of public companies.

