Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.68

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.69, with a volume of 267249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.98. The stock has a market cap of C$342.11 million and a P/E ratio of -56.77.
Oroco Resource Company Profile (CVE:OCO)
Further Reading
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
Receive News & Ratings for Oroco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oroco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.