Orser Capital Management LLC Has $205,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Orser Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,081.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.85. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.

