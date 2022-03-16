Orser Capital Management LLC Has $4.01 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 189.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 2.0% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $270.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.47. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.21 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

